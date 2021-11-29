WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Linden man has been charged with felony fleeing and recklessly endangering a child after allegedly fleeing from police Wednesday in Lycoming County.
Jared Tedesco, 38, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, felony endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor recklessly endangering a child, misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest and related summary traffic offenses after the alleged incident which began along route 220 south in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Tundra was observed traveling at a slow speed and weaving in and out of traffic. When a trooper made contact with Tedesco, a boy was located in the rear passenger seat. Tedesco allegedly showed signs of impairment and a second police unit was called to the scene.
Troopers said Tedesco fled in his vehicle upon arrival of the second unit, but was brought to a controlled stop approximately three miles later. Tedesco allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and resisted arrest. A trooper allegedly sustained a minor injury during a subsequent altercation.
When Tedesco allegedly fled on foot, he was tasered and placed in custody. Tedesco was transported to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $99,000 bail.
