BLOOMSBURG — "The Wild" will be screened as part of the Green Campus Initiative, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in McCormick Center, room 1303. The show is free and open to the public.
Bristol Bay in Alaska's chilled waters provides the only place in the world where the life cycle of salmon is fully intact. This resource not only supplies food for people throughout North America and beyond, but it also supports the world's last indigenous people's culture based on these fish. But a proposed copper mine could bring all of that to an end
"The Wild" examines the threat which supplies half of the world's salmon.
