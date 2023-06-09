Eva Linke

Eva Linke

MIFFLINBURG — A focus on the past and an industry that helped shape a Union County borough will be celebrated this weekend.

Mifflinburg’s annual Buggy Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Market Street, between Fourth and Sixth streets, in Mifflinburg. Activities will also take place at the Elias Church, Gutelius House and on Green Street leading up to the buggy museum.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.