MIFFLINBURG — A focus on the past and an industry that helped shape a Union County borough will be celebrated this weekend.
Mifflinburg’s annual Buggy Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Market Street, between Fourth and Sixth streets, in Mifflinburg. Activities will also take place at the Elias Church, Gutelius House and on Green Street leading up to the buggy museum.
The event will feature buggy rides, crafts, antiques, children’s activities, entertainment, old -time demonstrations and games, antique cars, food and more.
As part of the activities, visitors can have an antique appraised as Cordier Appraisers from Harrisburg, which will be on hand to appraise family treasures and heirlooms.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum food stand will feature bratwurst, hot dogs, potato rolls, chips and three kinds of Rusty Rail beer.
“Along with a woodcarving demonstration, and sharing the intricacies of lace making, there will be an ongoing demonstration of tombstone rubbings with hands-on practice,” said event organizer and museum board member Eva Linke.
Linke said the museum is honored to have buggy pinstriper Isaac Reiff, owner of the Vicksburg Buggy Shop, completing the final striping on a restored sleigh.
Lenard Manbeck will be available at the buggy shop to discuss details of the equipment and processes involved in making a buggy.
Gary Coddington will be available to talk about hit and miss engines. An “In a Nutshell” museum tour will be given at the visitors center each hour.
The Victorian High Riders will be on site dressed in period clothes and will bring along their bicycles.
The Victorian Highwheel was the first machine to allow man the ability to travel far distance on land under his own power. But it has other claims to fame, including the fact that it’s generally regarded as the world’s first bicycle. It was developed in 1871 by James Starley and others in Coventry, England, and was king of the road during the 1880s. It opened the door to personal transportation because it allowed man to travel great distances without a horse.
“Although the event had been an extended two-day celebration in the past, it faded away. A renewed kick-start was initiated last year, making this the second year of its revitalization,” said Linke, of Buggy Day.
“Aside from food and craft vendors, emphasis has been placed on developing a vintage antique presence, and a hotspot on old-fashioned carnival games for children has been initiated,” she continued. “The emphasis has been placed on old-fashioned children’s games, including bean bag throw, ring toss, duck pond, skittle bowling and hoop races. A venue for the renewed interest in chess will be available.”
Aside from “great family fun, tempting foods and interesting crafts,” Linke said “much can be learned about the history of buggy transportation, knowledge of Mifflinburg’s name to fame, The Buggy Town and other aspects of our local and national history.
The event is a fundraiser for the museum.
“It emphasizes a shared vision of the unusual rich history of this small town,” Linke said. “The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is one of only 11 museums in the entire United States where the museum is on the actual site of the trade/industry. Delving into its history will answer the question: Why is Mifflinburg nicknamed ‘Mifflinburg, the Buggytown?’”
