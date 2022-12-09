Marriage licenses
• Jerene Hernandez, 38, of Sunbury and Carlos Hernandez, 32, of Sunbury.
• Amie Klinger, 25, of Delaware, and Royce Yeager, 26, of Delaware.
• Thomas Weinstein Jr., 37, of Shamokin and Mandy Zook, 43, of Shamokin.
• Robert Lawson Jr., 31, of Watsontown and Angela Beachel, 36, of Watsontown.
• Denitsa Chavez, 31, of Shamokin, and Dalina Leon, 28, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Ronald J. Clark and Faith D. Clark to Matthew F. Stopper, property in Turbot Township, $69,500.
• Kyle W. Stump and Katie G. Messinger to Caitlin R. Stump, property in Turbot Township, $316,200.
• William R. Hans and Connie R. Hans to Cathleen M. Hostrander, property in Milton, $1.
• Doris J. Bomboy estate, Andrew T. Bomboy co-executor and Matthew W. Bomboy co-executor to Lance R. Yocum, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William T. Smith and Donna B. Smith to Smith Living Trust, William T. Smith and Donna B. Smith, property in Milton, $1.
• Hazel J. Klock estate, Sharon A. Klock co-executor and individually and Daniel G. Klock co-executor and individually to Sharon A. Klock, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Ronald Derr to CHL Properties LLC, property in McEwensville, $48,460.
• Mary Lou Benshoff estate and Kimber L. Benshoff executor to Justin M. Benshoff and Erin R. Benshoff, property in Milton, $150,000.
• Frank J. Mostik Jr. estate, Kevin Mostik individually and co-exuector and Stephanie Lubeski co-exeuctor to Scott R. Yeager, property in Mount Carmel Township, $25,000.
• Mary Ann Rimokaitis and John J. Rimokaitis to Trevor Shultz, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Diamond Development Co. and Diamond Development Corporation to Michael Smith and Meghan Smith, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Larry E. Lubold to Larry E. Lubold and Tonya M. Bingaman, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Michelle I. Sandoval Rivera and Stephanie F. Latsha to Michelle I. Sandoval Rivera, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Shefqet Rugovaj and Milihat Rugovaj to David Razak, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Jamie A. Ruckle and Danielle A. Ruckle to Michele Feil, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
• Relentless Realty LLC to Brent Lamar Shaffer and Anika Nicole Spotts, property in Zerbe Township, $125,000.
• Phuong A. Vu and Dung N. Vu to Dung N. Vu, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Andrew D. Long and Kayla A. Long to Amy L. Osman and Glenn H. Osman, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Walter A. Paczkoskie and Crystal L. Packzoskie to Colby L. Packoskie, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Walter A. Paczkoskie and Crystal L. Paczkoskie to Colby L. Packoskie, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Andrelle Chavannes and Andreille Chavannes to Marie L. Jean Lubin, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes and Andreille Chavannes to Louise Rho, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes and Andreille Chavannes to Marie L. Jean Lubin, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Patricia A. Bendas estate, Donna M. Sienkiewicz co-administrator and Jessica Jones individually to Patricia A. Jones, property in Coal Township, $20,200.
• Timothy J. Glowatski and Tammy J. Glowatski to Scott Holmes, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph J. Pearson to Melquiadez Gonzalez and Maxamillion Weed-Ackles, property in Mount Carmel, $10,500.
• Keith Troutman to Cambridge Retirement Investments LLC, property in West Cameron Township, $130,000.
• Joseph Pearson to Melquiadez Gonzalez and Maxamillion Weed-Ackles, property in Shamokin, $9,500.
• Jeffrey M. Nolter, Dana M. Zosh and Dana M. Nolter to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• George Grogan to George Grogan and Jacqueline Lockwood, property in Shamokin, $1.
• George Grogan to George Grogan and Jacqueline Lockwood, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Justin A. Walker and Amy Walker, property in Mount Carmel, $2,600.
• Devin L. Klock to Sandra E. Forry, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Sterl S. Latsha to Joshua P. Billow, property in Washington Twonship, $1.
• Douglas W. Mertz estate and Jeffrey D. Mertz exeuctor to Tonya Heath and Benjamin Heath, property in Point Township, $12,000.
• Joseph Pearson to Arisleidy de la Rosa Peguero, property in Mount Carmel Township $11,500.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Danny S. Fisher and Sally S. Fisher to Adam Stein, property in Shamokin Township, $26,996.
• Richard Eltringham and Patricia H. Eltringham to Laura A. Knoff and Joshua D. Knoff, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Sheila M. Zanella to RFS Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Justin D. Miller to Lindsey N. Stroup, property in Upper Augusta Township, $2,000.
• Sandra Donmoyer, Sandra L. Miller and Michael W. Miller to Neena Woolard, property in Shamokin, $24,000.
• Blaine D. Klinger to BDK Housing LLC, property in Herndon, $1.
• Kathy A. Pyers and Jack H. Pyers Jr. to Jared K. Saxon and June Saxon, property in Sunbury, $50,000.
• Antonio A. Britton to Raymond Joseph Marierose, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
• Jeffrey Kropinski to Pearl St. Trust No. 121, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
