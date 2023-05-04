Rowe hosts hospital pricing hearing

The Pennsylvania House Republican Policy Committee Deputy Chair David Rowe (R-85) hosted a hearing in Lewisburg to discuss hospital pricing transparency. In addition to Rowe, participants included Committee Chairman Josh Kail (R-15); Patrick Neville, Former Republican Leader of the Colorado State House; Dean Clancy, Senior Health Policy Fellow, Americans for Prosperity; an Stephanie Borowicz (R-76)

 JIM DIEHL THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85) on Wednesday hosted a hearing with the House Republican Policy Committee to discuss issues pertaining to hospital pricing transparency.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump mandated hospitals post standard charges at their lowest rate and the Biden administration has since signaled support for these policies by increasing penalties for hospitals that do not comply. Despite efforts from both Republican and Democrat administrations, a press release issued by Rowe's office stated there is still rampant noncompliance with this federal mandate.

