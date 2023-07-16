MILTON — The Milton Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins which occurred overnight Thursday, July 13 into Friday, July 14.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, vehicles were entered between midnight and 4 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of Vine Street. Vehicles were also reportedly broken into in other parts of the borough, including on Center Street.
