Wayward alligator headed to new home

The alligator that had been roaming in and along the Kiski River was captured recently and is being relocated.

 LOUIS B. RUEDIGER

APOLLO — Apollo-area officials and volunteers are celebrating the successful and safe capture of an alligator living in the Kiski River.

The gator, nicknamed “Chomper” by the search team and rescued by two adult male kayakers Sunday evening, had been the subject of an intense search .

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.