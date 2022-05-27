WEST MILTON — The Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club will be holding a train meet and flea market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the West Milton Park, River Road, West Milton.
For more information, or on becoming a vendor, call Gary at 570-492-1715.
In the event of inclement weather, the meet and flea market will be held Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.