WATSONTOWN — A program which has been providing nutritious lunches to kids in the community for nine years will continue to serve those in need.
The Watsontown United Methodist Church’s Kids Cafe program is providing lunches to children in the community at 11:30 a.m. each Monday and Wednesday in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Ruth Ann Mowery, the program coordinator, said on Mondays children are provided with food for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, they are given enough food to enjoy for lunch daily through Friday.
While the annual summer program is currently being held in a drive-thru format due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mowery hopes that will change July 5.
As long as state regulations don’t change, Mowery said beginning July 5 lunch for children will be served in the park each weekday. She noted the lunches will be served in the same format they were prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said Kids Cafe has been an important project for the church to continue.
“Our church is really outreach oriented,” Mowery said. “We love our children of Watsontown. We do it for the people of our area.”
Lunch bags provided on Mondays contain items which are easy for children to manage, such as pizzas which can be warmed up in a microwave.
On Tuesdays, Mowery said about 10 volunteers with the program spend much of the day in the church kitchen preparing meals for the remainder of the week.
“We spend all of Tuesday making casseroles,” she said. “It must be refrigerator safe.”
Mowery highlighted the items children were given in their Wednesday lunch bags.
“They are getting two casseroles, a beef casserole, a chicken casserole and subs,” she said. “We try to do it so they get different kinds of meat.”
Over its first two weeks of service this summer, Mowery said between 55 and 75 children have picked up meals at each distribution.
“We’re preparing for 90 (children) now,” she said.
In addition to the lunches, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library Director JA Babay attends the distributions and provides items in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program.
On Wednesdays, Babay gives each child a complimentary copy of the Tuesday edition of The Standard-Journal.
The newspaper has partnered with the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library and the Milton Public Library to run a children’s series, Minnie Moo and the Seven Wonders of the World. The series will appear in each Tuesday’s edition over a 10-week period this summer.
In addition to providing the Tuesday newspaper, Babay also gives children a question about the previous week’s story. Those who answer the questions are provided with a treat when they return the answer the following Monday.
On Mondays, Babay provides the children with “mad lib questions” she asks them to answer. After the questions are answered and returned, Babay picks one to turn into a story, which she records and posts weekly on the library’s social media channels.
Babay said it’s important for children to engage in educational activities throughout the summer, when they’re not in school.
“Kids should read eight books over the summer to retain what they learned,” she said.
Babay also noted she enjoys assisting the Kids Cafe volunteers.
Mowery said more volunteers are needed to help with the program, particularly when the daily sessions begin in July.
“We can always use help in the park,” she said. “You have to have clearances (to work with children).”
Volunteers are also needed in the kitchen, to help prepare meals.
“We really need a wrangler,” Mowery said. “That is the person who loads the totes (filled with food items for distribution).”
She said the program receives some state funding to cover the cost of food purchases. Donations are also needed to help sustain the program.
For information on volunteering with or contributing to the program, contact the Watsontown United Methodist Church at 570-538-1017.
