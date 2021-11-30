Police: Body found along riverbank

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are conducting an investigation into a body which was discovered by hunters along a riverbank in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the body was found at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in an area along the Susquehanna River, off of Hiller Road.
Multiple hunters found the remains of a white male, which troopers said appeared to have washed up onto a riverbank.
The victim has not yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
