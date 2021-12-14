LEWISBURG — The creative fiction of Roald Dahl will come to life in the days ahead in musical theater at the GreenSpace Center.
The GTS Theatre (Grand, Travelers and Scrim) plans to stage Roald Dahl's Matilda Jr. The Musical, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, Friday, Dec. 17 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market Street, Lewisburg. The production will be staged in the cafeteria of the former high school.
The GTS Theatre ensemble was directed by Maggie Able, with Ellen McCormick serving as assistant director and musical director. Members for this production ranged in age from kindergartners to high school seniors.
Matilda Jr., was written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by M. Minchin.
“Matilda is the story of a young girl who is part of a dysfunctional family,” Able said. “She ends up coming to this school called Crunchem High with a very strict, mean head mistress.”
Miss Honey, a teacher with very a sad background was Matilda's favorite in the story. Able said Honey, with the help of the kids,, gains some confidence. The head mistress, Mrs. Trunchbull, is eventually run off by the single thing she is afraid of.
Able said working with the young talent could be challenging.
“But at the end it is rewarding,” Able said. “It is challenging getting through the process. At the end when you see how much fun they're having and their smiles it is (affirming).”
Other works by Dahl included Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach.
Cast list (performers may appear in more than one role):
Ellie Kisvarday (Matilda), Rae Morgan (Miss Honey), Ian Keefer (Ms. Trunchbull), Lois Bijl (Mrs. Wormwood), Sadie Featherstone (Mr. Wormswood), Julia Kaszuba (Mrs. Phelps), Brighton Kleyman (Michael Wormswood), Charlotte Ellis (Escapologist), Alex Heim (Acrobat/Sergei), Reese Stahl (Rudolpho)
Little Kids were played by Brighton Kleyman (Tommy), Zoli Kisvarday (Eric), Emma Bertrand (Amanda), Amelia Briede (Lavender), Coral Kleyman (Alice), Julia Bertrand (Hortensia), David Bertrand (Nigel), Harrison McDuffee (Bruce) and Cat Kisvarday.
Big Kids were played by Ceili Kisvarday, Saige Kleyman, Charlotte Ellis, Alex Heim and Cecilia Flock.
