MIFFLINBURG — Organizers hope a reformatted Mifflinburg Blueberry Festival will be a fitting reboot for an area favorite.
The 24th Annual Mifflinburg Blueberry Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. Music, blueberry treats and more than 20 crafters will be there, along with a variety of entertainers.
The cancellation of a festival which was scheduled for May may have inspired a better form of the blueberry festival.
Heidi Criswell, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) board member, said fading sponsorship over the last two years and the notion that “everything that can go wrong, did go wrong,” were behind the decision to reformat the festival.
“We do have bluegrass, but we start out with the Michael Christopher Band,” Criswell said. “Then we have Blue River Soul, and those two bands were scheduled to be at the Maifest.”
Criswell said Mark Alexander, a local favorite, will be playing. Alexander will be followed by Tanner Bingaman’s band. Seldom Said No, an authentic bluegrass group, will provide a finale to the evening.
“We will close the night with bluegrass but I am just calling it the 24th Annual Blueberry Festival,” Criswell said. “Hopefully next year, if this goes well, we can book some more bluegrass bands.”
The festival will rent a tent to provide shade to visitors. Visitors are encouraged to bring a pop-up tent of their own to the park.
Double-crust and crumb pies by Gable House Bakery will be new this year. Pickup of pre-ordered items will be available.
Children’s activities will be set up, including soda pitch, face painting, inflatables and a free swim for the first 60 kids who get a pass.
At noon, Mifflinburg Hose Company is planning to hold a chicken barbecue. Early arrival is recommended.
Criswell added that the current economic climate makes the Blueberry festival a good choice for a summer Saturday.
“This is a cheap event,” Criswell said. “People can come out here and enjoy a nice day of free entertainment. The food is not expensive. They can have some food and have some fun and it is not going to break the bank.”
Criswell credited local residents for supporting the festival through the years.
“We struggle with some other events where we have good attendance but it is from mostly out of the area,” Criswell concluded. “This one we are really and truly (attracting) our locals here.”
Emily Criswell, daughter of Heidi, is a long-time volunteer who has since become a board member. Food service will continue, but Emily noted that marketing will be a growing task.
Emily and a partner on the marketing committee had recently started a contest to build an audience on a new Instagram page. Participants were asked to follow Facebook and Instagram pages, tag friends and help build an audience. Successful participants would be entered in a contest to win a Gable House pie.
Emily, a recent Susquehanna University graduate, said her sights are also set on graduate school and a degree in creative writing. But for now, it’s fun working in her hometown.
