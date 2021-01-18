MILTON — Administrators in both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts are evaluating how the districts will allocate federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Funds the districts will be receiving.
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) recently announced that millions of dollars in relief funds will be distributed to each of the school districts in his senatorial district.
The Milton Area School District will be receiving $2.1 million, while the Warrior Run School District will be receiving $1.7 million.
Both Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack and Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan expressed gratitude that their respective districts will be receiving the funds.
“We are thrilled to hear about the receipt of this funding,” Keegan said.
She said “very clear” guidelines are in place about how the funds can be spent.
“We have not yet finalized the spending of the grant monies but there are several large projects in the district, such as our HVAC system, that we believe will qualify and meet the grant specifications,” Keegan said.
During an October 2019 board meeting, Keegan noted the high school’s HVAC system is in need of being replaced. Previous estimates placed that project at $1.3 to $1.8 million.
Hack said the Warrior Run district welcomes relief funds to assist with ongoing expenses associated with the pandemic
“Funds will be used on one-time expenses or expenses with a definitive end date,” he said. “While discussions have only recently begun, utilization of funds will likely include offering summer programs to address learning gaps, technology purchases to support ongoing remote learning, PPE and cleaning supplies, mental health supports, etc.”
Other school districts in the 27th Senatorial District and their grant allocations are as follows: Benton Area School District, $472,097; Berwick Area School District, $3,256,952; Bloomsburg Area School District, $1,355,901; Central Columbia School District, $902,271; Millville Area School District, $640,408; Southern Columbia Area School District, $787,562; Hazleton Area School District, $17,381,554; Northwest Area School District, $913,768; Danville Area School District, $1,711,151; Mount Carmel Area School District, $1,949,665; Shamokin Area School District, $3,127,029; Shikellamy School District, $3,208,834; Midd-West School District, $2,709,194; and Selinsgrove Area School District, $2,443,828.
