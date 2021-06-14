MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Grade 3
Basil Barbier
Carson Barto
Ethan Boyer
Aspen Burchell
Sophia Geiger
Tristan Gockley
Kylie Houseknecht
Lyle Huggler
Alexandria Jenkins
Chelsea Marquette
Kaydence Matlack
Aaliyah Mistretta
Parker Shrimp
Grade 4
Madison Hamm
Grade 5
Grace Childs
Gage Furman
Jenna Houseknecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Brady O’Rourke
Madison Price
Grade 6
Aubrey Barto
Parker Bennett
Shianne Buck
Gabriela Butcher
Brody Denton
Madelyn Dieffenderfer
Glayne Gozum
Aubrey Hetner
Ethan Hugar
Curtis Preitz
Aiden Pysher
Cooper Roman
Amelia Shrimp
Paige Winters
Students named to the honor roll are:
Grade 3
Isaac Barilla
Waylynn Barrows
Jocelyn Bartlett
Holden Bennett
Brantley Bryson
Madison Buck
Logan Gair
Leila Hampton
Jaelyn Hanford
Hadley Heaster
Alice Heffelfinger
Chloe Kauffman
Alivia Kipple
Jaxson Masters
Isaiah Mowrey
RyleeAnne Rupert
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Aubrey Staggert
Mya Temple
Bryar Walk
Grade 4
Madison Buck
Aurora Buss
Hailey Campbell
Julianna Cole
Hayden Denton
Brooklyn Dietrich
Carter Finck
Amelia Frost
Avery Heasley
Alexandria Herb
Shylee Kawczynski
Taylor Medina
Mysti Miller
Miranda Staggert
Raegan Troxell
Madalynne Whitmoyer
Santino Williams
Grade 5
Chase Bennett
Molly Bierly
Jonathan Bryson
Bryar Cross
Kira Follmer
Stefaun Gair
Dylon Harvey
Evan Hugar
Erika Kunst
Olivia Raup
Carter Rider
Reagan Segraves
Porter Tobin
Hunter Young
Grade 6
Isabella Goliash
Cash Hill
Kim Huynh
Conor Irwin
Connor Jarrett
Benjamin Lechniak
Aiden Leonard
Victor Ottmann
Anali Pick
Zoey Sargent
Margot Schreiber
Arianna Snyder
Garrett Ulrich
Sadie Wagner
Briella Walk
Cameron Woltz
