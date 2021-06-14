MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 3

Basil Barbier

Carson Barto

Ethan Boyer

Aspen Burchell

Sophia Geiger

Tristan Gockley

Kylie Houseknecht

Lyle Huggler

Alexandria Jenkins

Chelsea Marquette

Kaydence Matlack

Aaliyah Mistretta

Parker Shrimp

Grade 4

Madison Hamm

Grade 5

Grace Childs

Gage Furman

Jenna Houseknecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Brady O’Rourke

Madison Price

Grade 6

Aubrey Barto

Parker Bennett

Shianne Buck

Gabriela Butcher

Brody Denton

Madelyn Dieffenderfer

Glayne Gozum

Aubrey Hetner

Ethan Hugar

Curtis Preitz

Aiden Pysher

Cooper Roman

Amelia Shrimp

Paige Winters

Students named to the honor roll are:

Grade 3

Isaac Barilla

Waylynn Barrows

Jocelyn Bartlett

Holden Bennett

Brantley Bryson

Madison Buck

Logan Gair

Leila Hampton

Jaelyn Hanford

Hadley Heaster

Alice Heffelfinger

Chloe Kauffman

Alivia Kipple

Jaxson Masters

Isaiah Mowrey

RyleeAnne Rupert

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Aubrey Staggert

Mya Temple

Bryar Walk

Grade 4

Madison Buck

Aurora Buss

Hailey Campbell

Julianna Cole

Hayden Denton

Brooklyn Dietrich

Carter Finck

Amelia Frost

Avery Heasley

Alexandria Herb

Shylee Kawczynski

Taylor Medina

Mysti Miller

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Madalynne Whitmoyer

Santino Williams

Grade 5

Chase Bennett

Molly Bierly

Jonathan Bryson

Bryar Cross

Kira Follmer

Stefaun Gair

Dylon Harvey

Evan Hugar

Erika Kunst

Olivia Raup

Carter Rider

Reagan Segraves

Porter Tobin

Hunter Young

Grade 6

Isabella Goliash

Cash Hill

Kim Huynh

Conor Irwin

Connor Jarrett

Benjamin Lechniak

Aiden Leonard

Victor Ottmann

Anali Pick

Zoey Sargent

Margot Schreiber

Arianna Snyder

Garrett Ulrich

Sadie Wagner

Briella Walk

Cameron Woltz

