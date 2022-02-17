WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that their Host Family Program is currently accepting applications for potential host families for the 2022 season.
While many host families return year after year, the team is always looking to add to their list of available lodging for the players. Gabe Sinicropi, Crosscutters vice president of marketing, said host families play a crucial role in helping players feel comfortable in a new environment.
Sinicropi said families who have opened their homes to Crosscutters players in the past have had positive experiences which include the forging of lasting relationships.
It was noted that the 2022 season runs from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4. Players typically range in age from 17 to 23. All Host Families are eligible for Cutters season tickets as well as other perks of the Host Family Program.
For more about the Crosscutters Host Family Program, contact Nate Schneider at nate@crosscutters.com or 570-326-3389 extenson 1400. Information on 2022 MVP Club season ticket plans, Bonus Books, group outings and corporate partnerships is available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.