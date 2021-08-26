LEWISBURG — Supporters said Gifted Hands, an area outreach ministry, would be in good hands as its remarkable founder planned to relocate.
Founder Annette Freeman said the unique outreach started about 12 years ago. It will soon be directed by Annette Weaver as Freeman returns to downstate New York to take up residence with a family member.
Gifted Hands began after an early-morning inspiration as Freeman awoke for reasons she could not entirely explain.
“It said, ‘Get up.’ So I did and sat in my little prayer corner,” Freeman said. “The Lord said to me, ‘Feed my people.’ I said I can’t even feed myself. But ever since that is what we have been doing.”
A card ministry was among the early efforts.
“We are a just a street mission,” added Weaver, of Allenwood. “We are comprised of people from different churches in the area and other individuals that help us.”
Freeman recalled Gifted Hands found donors among businesses and began to take food and gifts to places like Heritage House, Lewisburg. They not only delivered boxes of food but also led games and gave out prizes to brighten the days of residents.
Freeman noted that residents of some facilities were often lonely. Visits from Gifted Hands, she affirmed, were thus important to them. The outreach earned the admiration of people associated with Gifted Hands as they gathered to honor its founder.
Freeman credited Sue Hassenplug, Anne Bender, Amelia Easly, Brian and Michelle Wright and others for their support. All were present at the Country Cupboard gathering of close to 30 guests.
James and Jilline Bond, Revival Tabernacle pastors, were also commended for shaping Freeman’s early efforts.
