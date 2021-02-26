SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently began distribution of one-time, emergency student aid grants through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
Over 1,800 students, 88% of total enrollment, were eligible to receive the $1,095,606 student-aid portion of the CRRSAA. This aggregate allotment matches the total amount of CARES Act funding Susquehanna provided students last spring. Disbursement will be based on each student’s 2020-21 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and will range from $200 to $1,280.
“Susquehanna is committed to helping our students overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. “We remain grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Education and in the U.S. Congress for supporting us in this mission by making these grants available to our students.”
CRRSAA was authorized by Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The grant funds will be direct payments to students for emergency costs such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students do not have to take any action to receive the funds.
Students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive grants electronically. All other students will receive a check mailed to their address on file.
The university has also created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of students with demonstrated financial need. They included international students and others who are not eligible to receive CRRSAA funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.