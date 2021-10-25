LEWISBURG — Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky will speak during a Seven Mountains Audubon meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Kelly Township building.
Zaktansky will present ”Healing waters that heal others,” focusing on the many ways communities have depended on the river and its tributaries over the years as a therapeutic escape.
Masking is required for those attending in person. The presentation will also be streamed on the Seven Mountains Audubon Facebook page.
For more information, visit SevenMountainAudubon.org.
