MILTON — For Tom Gold, caretaker of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) garden, the real beauty in growing one’s own food is the chance to share it with others.
“I enjoy growing it and anybody who comes past when it’s ripe, like peppers or tomatoes, I give it to them, no charge,” said Gold. “I enjoy seeing people smile when you give them something fresh like this, it really makes them happy.”
For the last three years, the 88-year-old amateur gardener has volunteered to manage TIME’s garden, located along Elm Street, behind the Milton Moose Family Center. Underwritten by the Congra Brands Foundation through TIME, the garden is meant to beautify downtown and provide fresh produce to nearby members of the community, one of TIME’s many ongoing initiatives to revitalize the borough.
Gold, whose son-in-law George Venios serves as the executive director for TIME, has been an avid gardening enthusiast his whole life, with towering prized tomato plants growing at his home near Turbotville.
“I like that the TIME organization has given me the chance to do this at my age. What do you do when you get to be 88? You don’t sit in a rocking chair, I gotta get out and move,” Gold said. “I run from Turbotville down here to water them pretty much every day since it’s so hot right now.”
While the plants at the TIME garden don’t quite hit the 8 feet his own have reached, Gold has cultivated hefty crops —”bushels and bushels,” he said — of Fantastic, Sugar Bomb, Tomberry and Amish tomato varieties, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions and garlic.
This year’s harvest will be fully ripe by early August and with that comes Gold’s favorite part, sharing the fruits — and vegetables — of his labor with passersby and residents of nearby apartments and senior housing.
“When they walk by I just tear off a pepper or something and give it to them,” he said. “I like being able to grow it and know it’s good, that it hasn’t been on the shelf in a store for a while, so they get pretty good stuff.”
Gold encouraged others of all ages to learn more about gardening and get involved in similar community garden projects.
“Young people aren’t taught about how to grow food like this anymore,” he said. “When you see a plant, say you see it starts to get a light colored leaf, that means you’re giving it too much water. So you have to know these things, when and how to change.”
Being able to do something he loves while promoting agriculture education and community engagement, he added, is just as rewarding as picking those first ripe tomatoes.
“If I couldn’t do this, I don’t know what I’d be doing. Going fishing I suppose,” Gold chuckled.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
