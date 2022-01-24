LEWISBURG — Daisy Auger-Domínguez, Bucknell Class of ’95 — the chief people officer at Vice Media Group who spent two decades designing and executing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for companies such as Moody’s Investors Service, The Walt Disney Company and Google — will deliver the keynote address at Bucknell University’s 172nd Commencement on Sunday, May 22.
In March, Auger-Domínguez will release her book Inclusion Revolution: The Essential Guide to Dismantling Racial Inequity in the Workplace (Seal Press). It provides her frank answers to why popular diversity, equity and inclusion strategies by companies fail. She offers proven, research-based strategies for racially inclusive management.
In her current position, Auger-Domínguez leads Vice Media Group’s global human resources organization, including its people operations, diversity, equity and inclusion, corporate facilities and real estate, and social impact. She oversees all aspects of Vice Media Group’s HR functions globally, supporting its workforce throughout 35 cities worldwide. Additionally, as a member of Vice Media Group’s executive leadership team, she leads strategic initiatives to ensure the company continues to foster an inclusive and diverse culture that attracts, grows and retains the best and the brightest.
“Daisy’s professional life has been dedicated to designing and effectively executing more inclusive and equitable work cultures in some of America’s largest corporations. At a time when organizations are struggling with how best to improve levels of diversity, equity and inclusion, she is making workplaces more inclusive and equitable, and now she’s sharing her knowledge through her new book,” said Bucknell President John Bravman. “We always hope that our students apply their Bucknell education to make the world a better place, and she is doing just that. We are so proud to welcome her back as our 2022 Commencement speaker.”
First head of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition at Moody’s
Auger-Domínguez kicked off her career at Moody’s Investors Service as a credit risk analyst, global manager of philanthropic programs and its first head of diversity, inclusion and talent acquisition. She has since designed, led and scaled organizational transformations at some of America’s largest companies and founded Auger-Domínguez Ventures, a workplace culture consultancy. A renowned speaker, author and startup adviser, her professional and civic contributions have earned her recognition, including being listed as one of Hispanic Executive’s Top 10 Leaders; being named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women by People en Español; and receiving the New York City Council Leadership in Community Service Award.
She serves on the boards of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, Robert Sterling Clark Foundation and St. Ann’s Warehouse.
“I’m deeply honored to be asked to deliver this year’s commencement address at my alma mater. The first thing I did was tell my father, who is still beaming with pride from when he saw me receive my diploma,” said Auger-Domínguez. “It feels like it was only yesterday when I was sitting in those folding chairs contemplating what the future held for me and my small cohort of largely BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] friends who had built such deep bonds. I promise to make it short, candid and impassioned.”
Auger-Domínguez graduated from Bucknell in 1995 with a bachelor of arts degree in international relations and women’s & gender studies.
Bucknell’s 172nd Commencement, celebrating the Class of 2022, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on Malesardi Quadrangle.
