LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome Paul Taylor Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in the Weis Center Concert Hall, as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend festivities.
There will be a free pre-performance talk with Rehearsal Director and former Taylor dancer Cathy McCann on the same day as the performance, from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The talk will be facilitated by Bucknell University Associate Professor and Director of Dance Kelly Knox.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation and Douglas Candland.
At the Weis Center, they will perform Arden Court, Cloven Kingdom and Diggity. The entire performance is 1 hour and 40 minutes, with intermissions.
The genesis of the Paul Taylor Dance Company transpired on May 30, 1954, in Manhattan, when dance-maker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers on the Lower East Side. That performance marked the beginning of 64 years of unrivaled creativity.
In the decades that followed, Taylor became a cultural icon, one of America’s most celebrated artists and a part of the pantheon that created American modern dance. Leading the company that bears his name until his death in 2018, Taylor molded it into one of the preeminent performing ensembles in the world. Under the artistic direction of Taylor dancer Michael Novak, the company continues to perform throughout the world as well as at its New York City home, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts – where it appears under the aegis of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance.
