LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome Paul Taylor Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in the Weis Center Concert Hall, as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend festivities.

There will be a free pre-performance talk with Rehearsal Director and former Taylor dancer Cathy McCann on the same day as the performance, from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The talk will be facilitated by Bucknell University Associate Professor and Director of Dance Kelly Knox.

