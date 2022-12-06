UPMC Physician: Hand hygiene easy tool to fight the spread of germs

Dr. Rutul Dalal

 Provided by UPMC

‘Tis the season for holiday gatherings where we share food, time together, and germs. No matter where you are, keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself from germs that can make you sick. Regularly washing your hands or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t readily available helps keep you and those around you healthy.

The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. That’s about as long as it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. It’s important to use soap and water and consider your technique. Turn one palm upward under the nozzle of the soap bottle and pump out some soap with the other hand. Rub your palms all over, including the fingernails, and then rinse it under running water to wash off. When you’re done, dry your hands using a paper or cloth towel and use the towel to turn off the spigot. If you are using a paper towel, dispose of it.

Rutul Dalal, M.D., is the medical director of UPMC Infectious Disease in North Central Pa.

