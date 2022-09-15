Council continues to deliberate usage request for former ACF property

MILTON — Following 90 minutes of testimony and an additional 20-minute executive session, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday opted to continue deliberating a conditional use request filed by the new owners of the former ACF Industries property.
The conditional use hearing, held prior to the start of the regular council meeting, was a continuation of a hearing which started Aug. 24.
The property is now owned by Mr. Milton LLC, which is requesting the property be designated for uses in addition to the currently permitted manufacturing usage.
Since the August meeting, borough Solicitor Michael Wiley said he received a letter from C. Aaron Gross, an attorney representing Mr. Milton LLC.
According to Wiley, Gross and the owners asked to drop a request to utilize the property for uses including a convenience store, grocery store, shopping complex, car wash and medical center.
Currently, Wiley said the applicant is asking for approval to utilize the property for the following uses: Automobile sales, auto repairs, service stations, business offices, distribution facilities, warehousing, trucking terminals, entertainment facilities, as an industrial park, for personal service businesses, as a studio and to house outdoor commercial recreational facilities.
However, Wiley advised Mr. Milton LLC Principal David Damaghi that his conditional use application does not meet all of the required criteria.
Wiley said the borough requires a site plan be submitted with conditional use requests, which Damaghi did not include. In addition, he said the borough asks for specific plans for properties.
Damaghi said he’s still trying to attract businesses to the site and does not have specific plans in place for much of the facility.
“(The exact usage) depends on what we get in,” Damaghi said. “We are going fishing. It depends on what we catch.
“People are not visionary,” he continued. “When they see that building, the buildings, they walk away. It doesn’t look nice… My job is to bring dilapidated buildings back to life, and let them stay for another 100 years.”
Damaghi’s daughter Danielle also attended the meeting. She has been designated as a principal for Ultra Paper Products, a company proposed to repackage bulk paper products on site. It was noted during the hearing that business falls into the manufacturing category and is currently a permitted use for the site.
Danielle told council that work is being done to spruce up the buildings on site, by cleaning and painting them in an effort to attract businesses there.
Wiley told the Damaghis his goal is to make sure all of the facts about the application are available to council.
“I’m not suggesting that your motives aren’t appropriate and aren’t welcome,” he said. “I’m not suggesting anyone is thinking you’re not going to do what you say. I’m trying to get the facts.”
Several in attendance at the hearing asked council to approve the company’s conditional use request.
Marie Day, representing the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens, said the roller derby team plans to lease portion of a building on site, if the conditional use for the property is granted.
Council member Linda Meckley asked if a conditional use could be granted for the team to use a designated area on the expansive property. Wiley indicated that is possible.
Todd Reedy, who lives near the facility, asked council to approve the conditional use request.
“Let this man make it happen,” Reedy said. “We’ve lost so much in this town… We need jobs. We need things to do around here.”
Council member Dale Pfeil read a letter he received from Bob Greenly, who worked at ACF Industries for 40 years, including 25 years as the plant engineer.
According to the letter from Greenly, ACF had no Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) violations over the past 15 years.
Greenly acknowledged that proper safety protocol was not being followed by a company hired by ACF to do scrapping work at buildings on the property prior to the sale to Mr. Milton LLC.
However, Greenly said the Damaghis have been mindful of safety.
Greenly asked council to approved Damaghi’s request, and noted that he does not work for the company.
David Damaghi did indicate that six former ACF employees are currently working at the property.
Wiley explained that council has 45 days from the time a conditional use hearing is held to render a decision. He stated that council may discuss the matter in an executive session, but it must publicly vote on the request.
Following the hearing, and prior to the start of the night’s regular meeting, council met in an executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the request.
Following the session, Wiley announced that an additional executive session will be held to further discuss the matter. After that session, council will announce when a meeting will be held to take action on the conditional usage request.
In business action during the council meeting, approval was granted for the borough to research potential funding to conduct a feasibility study of the Milton Community Pool.
Council member John Pfeil said the borough previously received a quote that the study will cost $18,000.
Pfeil recommended the study on behalf of the pool committee, which is comprised of council and community members.
The pool did not open this season due to a need for repairs. However, Pfeil said the results of a recent survey conducted by the committee indicate a desire from the community for the pool to remain open.
According to Pfeil, 812 people returned the survey, including 489 Milton residents.
Pfeil said 85% of respondents are in favor of rehabilitating the pool, with 62% willing to payer higher taxes for that to happen.
“Just about everyone said they consider the pool to be a asset to the community,” Pfeil said. “The town indicates it’s a pool community. It wants a pool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.