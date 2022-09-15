Council continues to deliberate usage request for former ACF property

Danielle and David Damaghi appeared before Milton Borough Council Wednesday, hoping to gain approval for conditional usages for the former ACF Industries property.

 The Standard-Journal file

MILTON — Following 90 minutes of testimony and an additional 20-minute executive session, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday opted to continue deliberating a conditional use request filed by the new owners of the former ACF Industries property.

The conditional use hearing, held prior to the start of the regular council meeting, was a continuation of a hearing which started Aug. 24.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.