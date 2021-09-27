LEWISBURG — The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15 were temporarily shut down Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash at the Loan Road intersection in Kelly Township, Union County.
Reports from the scene indicate a truck-tractor spilled the load from a flatbed it was pulling after being involved in a crash involving at least one other car at around 12:30 p.m.
The highway was shut down for several hours as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crews worked to clear debris from the roadway. The southbound lanes were reopened to traffic at around 1:15 p.m., with the northbound lanes remaining closed for an additional hour as debris was cleared from the roadway.
A detour was in place using Hospital and William Penn drives.
The William Cameron Engine Company, Pennsylvania State Police and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department responded to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional details on the incident as they become available.
