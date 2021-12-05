Northumberland County Sentences
• Brad Kashner Sr., 52, of Coal Township, recommitted to jail for six to 12 months, with 46 days’ credit for time served, for possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Foresman, 32, of Ringtown, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
• Derron Smith, 34, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 to 24 months in state prison, costs of prosecution for contraband.
• Lucas Vaughan, 31, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Elizabeth French, 22, of Coal Township, probation with restrictive conditions for six months with house arrest and electronic monitoring for a month, $500 fine plus costs and suspension of driver’s license for a year for DUI.
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
BEAVERTOWN — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 6:57 a.m. Dec. 3 along East Market Street, east of Sassafras Street, Beavertown, Snyder County.
According to troopers, Brian A. Yoder, 18, of Belleville, was traveling north in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed along East Market Street when the truck went out of its lane and sideswiped a 2007 Mazda 3 driven by Joada L. Welch, 39, of Beavertown, then struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Julia L. Cotto-Marquez, 22, of Beavertown. Yoder will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and roadways laned for traffic. A passenger in Yoder’s vehicle, a 16-year-old Belleville boy, was cited with failing to utilize safety belt, police noted.
DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 10:54 p.m. Dec. 1 along Flint Valley Road and Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped for alleged violations and the man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
Motorcycle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was uninjured, but cited after laying down the vehicle prior to hitting a guide rail, police reported.
The crash occurred at 11 p.m. Nov. 24 along Hollow Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2020 Kawasaki Ninja driven by an unnamed person entered a curve too fast, police reported. The motorcyclist was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman has been charged following a crash at 3 a.m. Nov. 28 along Erdley Church Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Shanna R. Miller, 25, was traveling north in a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu that crashed head on into a tree. The Malibu went out of control in a curve and was left at the scene approximately 12 hours before police were notified. Miller was cited with immediate notice of accident to police department.
Vehicle vs. deer
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 7:12 a.m. Nov. 22 along Route 35, east of Fox Crossing Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Jennifer A. Arbogast, 45, of Kreamer, was traveling east in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder which struck the deer in the roadway. Arbogast and two teen passengers were belted.
Child custody order violation
UNION TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged child custody issue reported at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 15 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A juvenile allegedly shoved a Beavertown woman during an argument.
State police investigated the alleged incident involving a 13-year-old Beavertown girl and the 43-year-old woman at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 along Middle Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — A Harrisburg man was cited after troopers seized drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
The stop occurred at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 3 along Orange Street and Route 522, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, after alleged violations. Zachary Kruzel, 27, was charged after his 2017 Kia Forte was stopped.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged theft of cash by a store employee at Penns Creek Pit Stop.
A 28-year-old Middleburg man was arrested based on allegations from 7:09 p.m. Nov. 6 at the store, located along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim was open in the name of a 38-year-old Selinsgrove man, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 along Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible fraudulent unemployment call which used the personal information of a 50-year-old Beaver Springs man.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:04 a.m. Dec. 3 along Stull road, Spring Township, Snyder County. The man had made legitimate claims prior and troopers are investigating whether the allegation is the result of a fraudulent claim, filing error or issuance of back pay.
Theft by deception
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly obtained unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 50-year-old Liverpool man.
The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 24 along Oriental Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested Deborah Brubaker, 51, of Lewisburg, during an investigation of bad checks at Moyer Gas, Freeburg, Snyder County.
The allegation was made between Oct. 6 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Found ammunition
SHAMOKIN DAM — A black plastic Ruger rifle magazine containing ammunition was found in the area of Chestnut Street and King Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Police said the find was reported at 9:31 a.m. Dec. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. Dec. 1 along Bobst Mountain Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Ian Vranich, 35, of Cogan Station, was traveling north in a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 when the vehicle went over the center line and struck a southbound 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Teena M. Dunkle, 41, of South Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers were belted. Vranich will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited following an alleged crash at 1 a.m. Nov. 14 along Pleasant Hills Road, north of West Wilcox Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kendall S. Agostinelli, 21, was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Focus which struck a parked 1995 Pro Line trailer. Both units sustained damage and Agostinelli will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
PFA violation
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation between 7 a.m. Nov. 20 and 4 p.m. Nov. 21 along Ridge Top Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The victim is allegedly a 65-year-old Cogan Station woman.
Trespass
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass incident reported at 9:13 p.m. Nov. 21 along Ridge Top Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim is a 65-year-old Cogan Station woman.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 1 at Cole’s Hardware, Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
A 29-year-old Hughesville man allegedly stole items valued at $3.97, $4.99 and $4.79. Court action is pending.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old woman allegedly had $1,196 stolen from a PayPal account.
Troopers said the incident was reported at noon Oct. 26 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A $700 amethyst belonging to a 31-year-old Montoursville woman went missing between 12:01 a.m. April 1 and 2:08 p.m. Dec. 1 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Failure to confine dog
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Muncy woman was cited with failure to confine a dog after police responded to McDonald’s, Wolf Township, Lycoming County, for a found dog.
An investigation led to the owner of the dog, police noted.
