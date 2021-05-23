MILTON — “Grateful” is a word the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk used repeatedly Sunday morning as he watched firefighters clean up hose lines and other equipment from the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, located along Walnut Street.
About 10 minutes into his church’s Pentecost Sunday service, Shirk said a man operating the church’s sound system reported smelling smoke.
Emergency services was immediately called, with church members evacuating the building.
“It’s the organ motor” Shirk said as firefighters continued to pack up their equipment. “It’s an electrical fire.”
Shirk said the church’s organ was not working Sunday morning, so the service initially carried on without using the organ.
Shirk said the organ's motor caught on fire, and the blaze was contained to the organ room, located inside of the church’s bell tower.
“We are grateful for so many things,” Shirk said.
He added that it’s fortunate the fire broke out during a church service. Had the building not been in use at the time, he said the fire could’ve spread throughout the church.
Shirk also expressed gratitude for the emergency responders who rushed to the scene. He walked up to many of the firefighters, individually thanking each one for responding to the scene.
According to Shirk, the church purchased the organ in the 1950s. had already been used by another church at the time of the purchase. He said an assessment of the damage was still being conducted as of Sunday morning.
After evacuating the church building, Shirk noted the congregation wrapped up its service in the lawn by the building.
Shirk’s wife, Caroline, noted the fire fell on Pentecost Sunday. According to Caroline, the church celebrates the day in which the holy spirit came upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus as “tongues of fire.”
To celebrate the day, Caroline said the church was decorated with fake fire. In addition, she noted that her son Alex dreamed the night prior of the fire department being called to a fire in his room.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area were called to the scene. There were no injuries. Walnut Street in the area of the church was closed as responders worked on scene.
