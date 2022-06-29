State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Katie Wenzel, 28, of Rochester, N.Y., was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 2:49 a.m. June 25 at Ninth Street and Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Indecent exposure
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an unknown man exposed himself to a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, both from Port Trevorton.
The incident occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. June 20 along Lime Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Indecent assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport woman reported being assaulted at 2:30 a.m. June 11 and Candlewood Suites, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A wood chair valued at $170 and a nightstand valued at $60 were reported stolen from BJs Garden Center, Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. June 20.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Cogan Station man reported sending $4,500 in bitcoin to purchase a UTV, which he never received.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. May 29 on Bobst Mountain Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Williamsport man reported the theft of an E-Bike, valued at $1,281.83.
The theft was reported at 4:31 p.m. June 21 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug sale
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Dominique Adams-Coffey, 31, of Williamsport, has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of 10 bags of marijuana and four cells phones.
The items were found during a traffic stop conducted at 11:48 a.m. June 19 along Route 15, South Williamsport.
State Police at Bloomsburg DUI
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against a 40-year-old Bloomsburg man troopers said was found sleeping in the front seat of his 2010 Ford F-150-XLT at 7:59 a.m. June 15 along West Third Street, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said the man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug possession
FREELAND — A 30-year-old Bloomsburg man and a 40-year-old Bloomsburg woman were charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:33 p.m. June 10 at Centre and Front streets, Freeland.
Troopers said the two were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
