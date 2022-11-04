MILTON — South Front Street in Milton has been bustling with activity in recent days as a group of high school students have been assisting contractors and Milton’s downtown organization with revitalizing two anchor properties in need of sprucing up.
George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), said the organization is leasing the first floor of two properties, the former Cole’s Hardware Store location and the neighboring former district magistrate building.
“We’re leasing with the intention to purchase,” Venios said.
He said the buildings are currently owned by George Atiyeh, of the Pottsville area. He does not have a timetable for TIME purchasing the properties.
“We approached the new owner when they purchased (the buildings),” Venios explained. “We shared our ideas with how we’d like to rehabilitate those buildings, the facades... That’s how we got started.”
Currently, he said the work focuses on restoring the front of the buildings.
“What we’re doing is we’re removing the very ugly-looking 1950’s panel... that ruined the buildings, in my opinion,” Venios said. “We have many photographs of what they looked like originally, so we’re trying to take it back to the historical appearance. That’s basically what’s going on with the project.”
TIME is working with contractor Eugene Ivankin, and utilizing the services of Milton Area High School Construction Trades students.
The renovations, Venios said, are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Milton downtown area.
A portion of the project is being covered by facade grant funding TIME received from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). In the near future, Venios said TIME will be announcing additional project funding opportunities.
As part of the renovation process, Venios said TIME has been utilizing old photographs for a glimpse of how the buildings once appeared.
“We’re trying to piece together, over the years, how many different times these (building) changes were made,” Venios said. “It’s sort of like an archeological dig. You have to tear everything apart in order to see what it was like, and then try to replicate it.”
A sign for the former J.J. Newberry story was found to be painted on the bricks, and hidden for decades under a covering placed on the outside of the former Cole’s building.
“J.J. Newberry’s moved into this building in the 1920s, prior to that (the building) was a drug store,” said Venios. “I’m gonna say J.J. Newberry moved out of there in the mid-1970s. I think we’re gonna salvage that (sign). We’ll have it touched up by one of our muralists, you know, to make the whole place look nice.”
TIME has been renovating the area on and off for about four months. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
Plans are for DIG Furniture — a nonprofit organization which provides furniture to those in need — to occupy the former Cole’s building.
The renovated building space will be used by DIG Furniture, and as a business incubator space for Bucknell University.
According the Venios, renovations to the buildings have gone well so far.
“We’re doing good,” said Venios. “These kids are working hard and they’re learning a lot.”
