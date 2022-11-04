MILTON — South Front Street in Milton has been bustling with activity in recent days as a group of high school students have been assisting contractors and Milton’s downtown organization with revitalizing two anchor properties in need of sprucing up.

George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), said the organization is leasing the first floor of two properties, the former Cole’s Hardware Store location and the neighboring former district magistrate building.

