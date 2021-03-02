WASHINGTONVILLE – Talen Energy has agreed to donate the Montour Preserve, close it coal ash waste disposal site and address pollution complaints, based on a release issued by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
The association issued a press release Tuesday morning detailing the settlement.
Talen Energy signed the agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, represented by attorneys at the Environmental Integrity Project, to address reported pollution from an ash dump adjacent to the company’s 49-year-old coal-fired power plant, located an hour north of Harrisburg, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association noted.
“This agreement will lead to improved water quality in our region,” said John Zaktansky, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. “It will also preserve an incredibly valuable environmental, educational and recreational community asset – Lake Chillisquaque and the surrounding land, called the Montour Preserve – and protect it for future generations.”
Mary Greene, deputy director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said, “It’s always better to work out settlements like this than to go to court over pollution issues. This agreement will help protect the community’s health and local waterways by requiring additional monitoring to evaluate the impact of coal ash contaminants on groundwater and surface waters.”
Talen, based in Texas and Allentown, announced to the press on Nov. 10 that it would switch from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel, likely natural gas, at the 1,500-megawatt Montour Power Plant in Washingtonville, and partner with another company to build a 1,000-acre solar farm nearby.
The settlement agreement the company signed Monday with the Middle
According to the riverkeeper, Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association commits Talen to:
· Donate the 640-acre Montour Preserve to a nonprofit group or local government identified by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
· Stop dumping coal ash and wastewater into an ash disposal basin next to the power plant by Dec. 31, 2025, and then close, drain and cap the waste pit by Oct. 17, 2028, or earlier if required by law, regulation or EPA.
· Install an extra monitoring well and continue sampling groundwater near the ash pit for at least 30 years to ensure that heavy metals and other contaminants do not leak into nearby streams, groundwater and drinking water.
· Contribute $1 million to the future owners of the Montour Preserve to ensure the proper maintenance of the preserve.
· Provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs consistent with the mission of the environmental group. The group will use the funding to sample streams near the coal ash waste sites, as well as select downstream drinking water wells, to help protect the community from contamination.
· Provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church, located at 850 Cardinal Road in Danville, as long as the church is occupied.
· Adhere to a legally-binding deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to stop burning coal at the plant.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.