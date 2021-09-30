HARRISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) announced that the House of Representatives passed his legislation, House Bill 1224, that will designate a portion of Pennsylvania Route 104 in memory of a chief of police in Snyder County.
The portion of the highway, from the southern and northern borders of the Borough of Middleburg in Snyder County, will be the Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan Memorial Highway. Jordan died on Jan. 13, 2021, as a result of COVID-19.
“Chief Jordan was an active member of the community, who dedicated his life to serving others,” Rowe said. “He dedicated more than 40 years of his life as a police officer and was the founder of Jordan’s PA K-9 Academy. His loss is deeply felt, and for that, this memorial will continue his legacy.”
The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.