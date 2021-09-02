MILTON — To-go orders placed for Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Applebee's, 300 International Drive, Lewisburg, will benefit the Rotary Club of Milton.
Fifteen percent of each order, excluding the tip, will be donated to the club when those ordering enter the code "DOINGOOD" at checkout.
Orders must be placed via applebees.com or using the restaurant's mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.