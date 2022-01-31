LEWISBURG — Urgent Care of Evangelical, located at West Branch Medical Center, 7095 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, has expanded its hours of service.
Urgent Care is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Urgent care is an option for medical conditions that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment with a primary care physician. Medical issues such as strep throat, complications of colds, rashes, unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or minor fractures are just a few of the conditions where urgent care should be considered.
Urgent care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and cost savings.
Urgent Care of Evangelical is certified by the Urgent Care Association of America.
