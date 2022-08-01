Bucknell University Campus Nature Path

Bud Hiller, Bucknell University technology desk manager, Technology Support Specialist Jamie Piperberg and Claire Campbell, professor of history, give the university’s multi-use pathway a try.

 Provided by Emily Paine/Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — A newly-unveiled Bucknell University campus recreational path was designed with community use in mind.

It is being called an ideal spot for walking, running, cycling and activities promoting healthy minds and healthy bodies. The multi-use path, packed smooth and paved with fine-crushed stone, will eventually measure 4 miles. The path currently winds its way around practice athletic fields west of Route 15 with additional mileage in the works.

