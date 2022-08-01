LEWISBURG — A newly-unveiled Bucknell University campus recreational path was designed with community use in mind.
It is being called an ideal spot for walking, running, cycling and activities promoting healthy minds and healthy bodies. The multi-use path, packed smooth and paved with fine-crushed stone, will eventually measure 4 miles. The path currently winds its way around practice athletic fields west of Route 15 with additional mileage in the works.
The concept apparently had its beginnings in the 1980s.
Bud Hiller, Bucknell University technology desk manager and an avid cyclist and runner, recalled suggesting the idea about 10 years after it was originally floated. It was also long supported by History Professor Claire Campbell and Technology Support Specialist Jamie Piperberg, colleagues instrumental in seeing it through.
However, for an extended period, no one could connect with with someone at the university who could find the funding and carry out a plan. It took the pandemic and meetings with a campus sustainability group to get the idea rolling again.
“Sustainability took on a different meaning during the pandemic,” Hiller said. “Part of it had to do with mental health stability.”
By the time the pandemic was in full swing the benefits of getting out of the house were being widely talked about. Similarly, the benefits of using non-motorized transit was taking hold not only on university campuses but also in communities nationwide.
The tide turned, Hiller added, and the idea for the a pathway got the OK from the university.
Keeping it simple may have helped by avoiding extra lighting, blue call boxes, internet access, winter plowing and the like. The simplicity of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) may have been a model.
“Once you do all that all of a sudden you are talking about $5 million worth of stuff,” he added. “We don’t have $5 million.”
The Bucknell pedway will continue to grow along with on-going construction projects to the east and west of Route 15. Directional signage, public artwork, explanations of nearby solar panels and the pre-European history of the land may soon be posted.
Hiller said the Bucknell path cost about $300,000 from the facilities budget. It may serve as a way to east potential trouble by directing people to streets where the auto traffic is calmer than along heavily traveled roadways where safety has long been an issue.
“There might be some sports teams that use it and get off of Smoketown Road a little bit,” Hiller said “Then there are students who are on campus and may want to walk (but) be new to the area.”
New students may not know the safest places to run or walk, Hiller observed. The path will provide a clearer way for them to visit neighboring East Buffalo Township.
Likewise, staff and faculty members will have a safe place to walk during breaks. A mostly flat loop will provide access for people in wheelchairs.
Hiller stressed the path is open to the public.
“It’s just a path,” he noted. “Just like the (BVRT), it is a path for everybody in the community.”
Part of the path follows a logical perimeter around athletic practice fields, a loop which had already been established by mountain bikers, walkers and runners.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
