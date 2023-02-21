LEWISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) has announced that he is endorsing several local candidates running in Union County in the May 16 Republican Primary.
“After careful consideration, I believe that Mike Piecuch, Robyn Zenzinger, Preston Boop, and Jeff Reber are the proven conservatives we need in Union County,” explained Rowe. “Each has demonstrated personal integrity, a strong commitment to conservative values, and exemplary public service in their current positions. I encourage everyone to join me in voting for them.”
