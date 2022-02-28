TURBOTVILLE — The Midd-West School District's director of Curriculum and Instruction is set to become the Warrior Run School District's next superintendent.
The Warrior Run school board on Monday approved Dr. Thor Edmiston to serve as the next superintendent, beginning April 4.
Edmiston was awarded a contract expiring June 30, 2025. He will be paid $124,000 in the first year of the contract, with performance-based increases available to be awarded in subsequent years.
Following the meeting, board President Doug Whitmoyer said the Edmiston was selected from a group of 14 initial applicants.
Board member Jennifer Meule said Edmiston will be working side-by-side with outgoing superintendent Dr. Alan Hack through the end of the school year.
Hack was hired, effective Dec. 6, as the chief academic officer for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). He is also continuing to serve as Warrior Run's superintendent through an agreement with CSIU.
Edmiston, who has served in an administrative position with the Midd-West School District since 2014, said he's excited to be joining the Warrior Run district.
"I'm familiar with rural schools," he said. "That's something I know and appreciate."
Edmiston said he "loves" the district's ongoing project to build a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
He also noted attending third grade at the former Watsontown Elementary School for a portion of a year when he was a child.
The board approved awarding a $456,975 contract to Doli Construction Corporation to construct a new waterline on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex. The awarding of the bid is contingent upon the receipt of bonds, insurance and other conditions outlined in the bid documents.
The work is expected to begin within the month and be completed by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring Frederick Amato, high school food service worker, $12 per hour.
• Transferring Michell Black from high school food service to substitute paraprofessional, $11.50 per hour.
• The following athletic positions: Matt Burrows, assistant varsity baseball coach, $2,830; Greg Watson, head varsity softball coach, $3,510 for the first year, $3,610 for the second; Bill Woland, assistant varsity softball coach, $2,610; Scott Hoffman, head girls track and field coach, $3,900; Corey Dufrene, assistant varsity girls track and field coach, $2,900; Shaun Landis, head boys track and field coach, $2,900; Jeremy Betz, assistant varsity bosy track and field coach, $2,900; Elizabeth Klees, head junior high field hockey coach, $2,220; Kaitlyn Snoddy, assistant junior high field hockey coach, $1,755; Rob Ryder, head junior high girls soccer coach, $2,220; Troy Emmert, head junior high boys soccer coach, $2,220; Jason McCormick, junior high assistant boys soccer coach, $1,710; Derrick Zechman, varsity head football coach, $5,600.
• A three-year agreement for UPMC Susquehanna to provide athletic training services to the district.
• Purchasing 16 network switches for $120,631.69 and 40 wireless access points for $46,725.64 from ePlus Technology. The costs are prior to an E-rate reduction, which will result in the district spending around $36,000 for the switches, and $19,000 for the access points.
• Purchasing a Ventrac tractor for $62,184.19 and accessories for $20,622.73 from Turf Equipment and Supply Company.
Hank Watson, a second-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. He is the son of Garth and Sarah Watson.
Avery Soltesz was recognized as the Jostens Renaissance Student of the Month.
The meeting included a 20-minute executive session, with the board also meeting in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
