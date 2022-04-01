Beck named Employee of the Month

MONTOURSVILLE — Roy Beck has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for April.
Beck serves as the district maintenance repairman. In that capacity he is responsible for the daily maintenance of the district office building and outside areas as well as various satellite office buildings.
In addition to his regular duties, Roy reports to work during off hours and holidays to maintain the outside of the building during winter weather.
Beck is a seven-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife Barb. They have two children, Stephanie and Samantha. In his spare time, Beck enjoys playing golf and bowling.
