DANVILLE — With continued increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Geisinger is updating its in-person visitation.
At all hospitals, changes include:
* Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors. Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient's stay.
* Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.
* Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.
At all outpatient locations, changes include:
* No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary. Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others. A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, a communication barrier or a behavioral concern.
For the latest COVID information, including Geisinger's visitation policies, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDVisitation.
