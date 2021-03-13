MILTON — A recent invitation resulted in a partnership which will permit members of a West Milton church to meet in person.
The Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, pastor of the West Milton-based Saint Paul's United Church of Christ (UCC), said his faith community will meet at 10:30 a.m. for six consecutive Sundays at Christ Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
He said the arrangement began with an invitation by the Rev. Gary Schaefer, pastor of the Milton Lutheran Parish. The Milton parish is a joint parish of Christ Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church at 100 Mahoning St.
The pastors noted Christ Lutheran Church, near Route 147, has been close to dormant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Its members have recently been safely meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church, closer to downtown Milton.
Schafer noted partnering in ministry and service to faith communities was a way believers could help one another. He was pleased to offer the space needed for Saint Paul's to meet safely.
Hogan-Palazzo said the year has been difficult, especially for congregants who live alone. The growing Saint Pauls UCC congregation, typically 115 members and guests on a Sunday, has been meeting via Facebook and using YouTube broadcasts for a year.
"People miss the community their churches provide. It's big," Hogan-Palazzo said. "I think we underestimate how important that is to folks."
Hogan-Palazzo said the congregation was surveyed in November and determined it was not time to meet in person yet.
But a survey two weeks ago indicated 77% of the people responding said it was necessary to be back in church provided safety protocol remained in place. Of that number, Hogan-Palazzo said 66% had been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Hogan-Palazzo said the worship space at Saint Paul's UCC could only accommodate 12 safely distanced families, while the Christ Lutheran Church could allow up to 50 families to worship.
