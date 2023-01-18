LEWISBURG — Union County now has a new assistant district attorney.
The Union County commissioners and Union County Salary Board on Tuesday approved a request from District Attorney D. Peter Johnson to appoint Brian Kerstetter to replace Jeffrey Crossland as the first assistant district attorney.
Kerstetter recently announced his candidacy for Union County district attorney.
The commissioners then accepted an agreement to have Crossland move to an as-needed basis in the District Attorney’s Office.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards also gave a brief update on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map to help improve high speed internet access throughout Union County.
The commissioners asked for the engagement of residents in the FCC broadband map challenge process.
Richards said Union County’s Geographical Information Systems Director Sue Reese reviewed the data provided by the FCC, and found that the information was good and would not be contested.
Richards said the county does have areas that are underserved, and the GIS office received several calls in reference to the coverage maps provided by the FCC.
In other business, the salary board approved hiring: Kirsten Minier for the Field Assessor; and Tonya Adams, support enforcement caseworker for Domestic Relations.
The commissioners also approved a $30,671 bid from Huffman’s Office Equipment Company, for file cabinets in the Prothonotary Office.
Commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement with Centre County for inmate housing, at a rate of $75 per day through Dec. 31, 2024.
Nearly $1 million in Agland Preservation funds were approved for 2023.
The following appointments, through 2027, were also approved: David Holman to the Union County Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority; Matt Hoffman, to the Union County Hospital Authority; Mike Stoltzfus to the Union County Housing Authority; Randy Beiler, to the Union County Industrial Development Authority; Diane Meixell, to the Union County Redevelopment Authority; and Kara Phelps, to the Union County Trail Authority.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.