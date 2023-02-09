LEWISBURG — Four-legged friends who have appeared on the big screen will be visiting the Lewisburg Children’s Museum Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Hill Crest Canine Country Club friends will be at the museum from 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Owner Britany Hufnagle-Long, of Catawissa, is a trainer for an animal-actor agency, in which the animals she trains are used for commercial advertising and movies.
Her most recent gig was having her cat co-star in the recently released movie “A Man Called Otto,” with leading actor Tom Hanks.
She’s also trained cats for “Hocus Pocus 2” and “The Black Phone” horror movie, as well as various episodes of “American Horror Story” and “Blue Bloods.”
Hunfagle-Long is currently working with a deaf cat which will be a main character in an upcoming television show. Due to contractural obligations, she is not yet able to divulge the name of the program.
Hufnagle-Long said she will be bringing a dog and cat along with her to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
“I’ll be showing the kids a little of the tricks my animals can do,” she said. “I’ve been training and showing dogs since I was 6 years old. While showing dogs, I met an animal agent who actually started my career in animal training for different agencies. It’s has become a full-time job for sure.”
Hufnagle-Long said it takes a lot of time to train animals.
“I use a lot of positive reinforcement using treats to get the animals to do what you want them to do,” she said. “Plus, I make it fun for the animal, it needs to feel like play to them. I make them comfortable and use good treats that I make myself from chicken and turkey to hold their attention.”
Working with animals takes patience.
“You have to do the trick consistently,” Hufnagle-Long said. “If you concentrate too much on the technique, many times the animal looses interest. If I push them to do something too quickly or too slowly they also lose interest.”
The animals are part of her family.
“They are in our house, so likewise on a TV or movie set, I make sure they are treated properly,” Hufnagle-Long said. “I keep them comfortable, safe and happy. They are spoiled and always getting stuff.”
Hufnagle-Long’s pet cat Schmagel appeared in “A Man Called Otto.”
“I found Schmagel and his sister Schmiscuit as kittens at a local Sheetz store; thus their names,” she explained. “I knew I had to keep them after they ran to me. I fostered their open nature from there.
“One of the biggest challenges was to have them in their pet carrier taking car rides every day to get them used to traveling,” Hufnagle-Long continued. “We filmed ‘A Man Called Otto’ in Pittsburgh. I live in Catawissa, so the cat had to get used to long drives.”
Filming for “A Man Called Otto” took place over a six-month period, beginning in December 2021.
“We had eight weeks of preparation with the cat, having Tom Hanks sit down and meet with (Schmagel) so he became comfortable with Hanks,” Hufnagle-Long said.
“It sometimes feels so surreal,” she continued. “I remember him coming onto the studio set and introducing himself saying ‘Hi I’m Tom’ and I said ‘Yes I know who you are.’
“There’s always some people that are into themselves, but Tom Hanks was not like that,” she continued. “After getting to know me and Schmagel, he treated us like family.”
Hufnagle-Long operates Hill Crest Canine Country Club, a kennel and grooming business in Catawissa.
