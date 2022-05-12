WEST MILTON — Pennsylvania American Water announced plans to construct a $2.4 million water pump station along Old Route 15 in West Milton.
The project is designed to increase reliability of the water supply in the area and allow the company to meet increased water demands. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of May, and should be completed by the end of the year.
Company contractors will begin construction of the new pump station, which replaces an existing pump station located on River Road. An on-site emergency generator will help provide continued water service during a power outage. Additionally, approximately 2,400 feet of new 12-inch pipe will be installed along Old US-15 and High Street, connecting the new pump station to the water distribution system.
“The original pump station serving the area was constructed in 1967 and is located in a floodplain,” said Ewoud Hulstein, Pennsylvania American Water project manager. “This investment in our infrastructure allows us to meet current and future water demands of the communities we serve.”
The current pump station on River Road will be taken out of service, with demolition of the facility is scheduled for early 2023.
Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays. Customer water service will not be impacted while these upgrades are underway.
