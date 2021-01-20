WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center recently welcomed Saul Arber, M.D., radiation oncologist, to the provider team in Williamsport.
“A cancer diagnosis is life altering as it not only affects the patient, but also their family and loved ones,” said Arber. “When diagnosed, patients have a lot of questions and concerns, and our multi-disciplinary team is here for them during those challenging and uncertain times. We offer the highest quality care with the utmost compassion tailored toward each patient’s needs. Our services bring the specialty care many patients historically had to travel for, right here to Northcentral Pennsylvania, allowing them to stay close to home and close to their support systems which research attributes to improving outcomes.”
Arber received his medical degree at the University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, Miami Beach, Fla., as well as postgraduate training in radiation oncology at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein Hospital, Bronx, N.Y.
Arber is board certified in radiation oncology and has over 30 years of experience in cancer care. Most recently, he served as director and chief of Radiation Oncology at Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Arber will see patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
