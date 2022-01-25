LEWISBURG — Middle and high school students in six area counties were reminded this week that Days of Remembrance Essay Contest entries would soon be due.
The occasions for the reminder were the observances of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan 27. The dates commemorate the 1945 liberation of the Auscwitz-Birkinau death camps.
Online events would be held in the days ahead and include the 2022 International Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 and "The Difference Between Life and Death: Choices that Saved a Young Boy," a discussion led by a holocaust survivor at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Both programs may be viewed at www.ushmm.org.
David Jacobson, Days of Remembrance Essay Contest board member, said violent antisemitism remains a threat some 80 years since the start of the holocaust. The recent hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue was cited as a glaring reminder.
Essay writers should discuss how a population was conditioned to accept human extermination during a crucial period of the 20th Century. A lesson applicable to the world today should also be included.
Prizes will be awarded for first place ($500), second place ($250) and many honorable mentions. About 20 honorable mentions were named in the most recent contest.
Electronic entries will be accepted this year as they can be judged anonymously. Jacobson was hopeful that the need to print and mail previous essays did not discourage entrants.
Visit www.daysofremembrance.org for details and entry information for students in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Lycoming counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.