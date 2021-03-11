DALMATIA — The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association Kermit Henning Youth Education Grant 75-round Sporting Clays/Wobble Trap Fundraiser will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Martz’s Gap View Preserve, 610 Game Farm Road, Dalmatia
To pre-register, visit www.powa-shoot.eventbrite.com.
