LEWISBURG — The Human Resource staff at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg (USP) recently announced a Federal Bureau of Prisons Job Fair would be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 and the USP Lewisburg Training Center.
Applicants were asked to bring a resume, a photo ID and wear a facial mask. All applicants will need to clear a COVID-19 screening site and temperature-taking on entry. Initial appointment must be prior to a person's 37th birthday though exceptions can be made for qualified veterans or positions which are hard to fill.
More than 50 positions for corrections officers were to be filled along with psychologists, registered nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Applicants may apply at www.usajobs.gov and were asked to make USP Lewisburg their first choice.
Applicants were asked to follow the signs from the entrance to the prison grounds.
