State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sean Carl, 25, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop conducted at 7:49 p.m. April 18 at Middle and Kissimmee roads, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reported the theft of a misspelled Selinsgrove sign.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 9 p.m. May 2 and 8:51 a.m. May 3 at Mill Road and Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Zachariah Ouellette, 22, of Montgomery, with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 1:07 a.m. March 25 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Assault
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Montgomery girl was charged after troopers said she struck Tearannie Pittinger, 32, of Williamsport, with a closed fist.
The incident occurred at 9:22 a.m. April 26 at Clear Vision Residential Treatment, 456 Seagers Station Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Nancy Morgret, 72, of Loyalsock Township, reported the theft of a Kindle, valued at $50.
The theft was reported to have occurred between March 1 and March 31 at 1445 Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
