DANVILLE — Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company recently formed a joint venture to address the need for expanded, high-quality inpatient behavioral health services.
Freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities will be constructed in Moosic and Danville to serve adult and pediatric patients beginning in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Geisinger, which serves more than 1 million people across 45 counties in Pennsylvania, has partnered with Acadia Healthcare, the nation's largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, to establish these new 96-bed, 73,000-square-foot facilities.
Geisinger chose Acadia Healthcare based on their shared commitment to quality care, strong clinical outcomes and successful track record of collaborating with numerous premier health systems.
"At Geisinger, we are setting out to make better health easier for the communities we serve," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO. "This joint venture was a natural fit based on a shared commitment to identifying behavioral health needs in the community and partnering to bring world-class care close to home for everyone who needs it in central and northeastern Pennsylvania."
Geisinger and Acadia will be investing a combined close to $80 million into these two facilities that together are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.