PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country, earning the ninth position on the 2021-2022 U.S. News and World Report Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.
The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings feature the top pediatric hospitals, out of 250 nationally, who are ranked in each of 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hospitals that ranked high in three or more specialties made the honor roll.
UPMC Children’s Hospital is ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and is among the top 10 in three specialties: Cardiology and heart surgery (No. 2); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 7); and gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery (No. 9).
“It is an honor to be ranked again as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country. National recognition like this exemplifies the breadth of excellent and compassionate care UPMC Children’s provides for patients of all ages,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Children’s.
