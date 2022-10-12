Free dental screenings for children available

A child receives a free dental screening at a past Sealant Saturday event, held at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT — Free dental care — including oral screenings, sealants and education — will be available to children ages 7 to 15 on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Pennsylvania College of Technology Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is on the second floor in the west wing of the Advanced Technology & Health Sciences Center.

