Free dental screenings for children available

WILLIAMSPORT — Free dental care — including oral screenings, sealants and education — will be available to children ages 7 to 15 on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Pennsylvania College of Technology Dental Hygiene Clinic.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is on the second floor in the west wing of the Advanced Technology & Health Sciences Center.
Appointments are required. They can be made by calling 570-320-8007 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The clinic will be staffed by dentists, dental hygienists and Penn College dental hygiene students, all volunteering for the day.
Sealants are clear, protective plastic coatings applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to help prevent tooth decay. They will be applied as needed and will not be placed where tooth decay is present.
Penn College has been a Sealant Saturday host since 2003. More than 1,000 children have received free dental care in the Penn College Dental Hygiene Clinic as part of the initiative.
To learn more about services available to the public in the college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, visit www.pct.edu/dentalclinic.
