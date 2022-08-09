SELINSGROVE — Area stakeholders and the public are invited to provide input on a draft set of recommendations for the transportation conditions study along a 3-mile section of the Route 522 corridor, from Bridge Street in Selinsgrove to the Pawling Station Business Park in Penn Township, Snyder County.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Snyder County East building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Draft recommendations are based off the existing conditions assessment of this stretch of highway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.