SELINSGROVE — Area stakeholders and the public are invited to provide input on a draft set of recommendations for the transportation conditions study along a 3-mile section of the Route 522 corridor, from Bridge Street in Selinsgrove to the Pawling Station Business Park in Penn Township, Snyder County.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Snyder County East building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Draft recommendations are based off the existing conditions assessment of this stretch of highway.
The study was initiated by SEDA-COG in response to concerns expressed by Snyder County, Penn Township, and Selinsgrove Borough. It cited the route’s crash history and high traffic volumes.
The study evaluated traffic operations and safety for all modes as well as land use and economic development impacts. The resulting action plan will include recommendations that further planning efforts at the regional and local level, coordination with stakeholders, and operational or physical improvements in areas of concern.
Representatives of Snyder County, PennDOT and SEDA-COG will be on hand to answer questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.